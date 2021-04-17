Mattie's Call issued for Atlanta man missing from East Lake neighborhood

James Barnett, 61, was last seen on Friday afternoon taking out the trash at his home.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are searching for a 61-year-old man they say is "documented with dementia" who went missing on Friday afternoon.

The department issued a Mattie's Call for James Barnett, who was last seen taking out the trash at his home in the East Lake neighborhood, on 2nd Ave. SE.

He was reported missing by his son and daughter-in-law. According to police he is "known to walk long distances and may believe he is in North Carolina."

He was wearing dark blue khaki pants, a baseball cap and a blue hoodie at the time he was last seen.