Mattie's call issued for Clayton County 17-year-old who left home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police issued a Mattie's Call for a 17-year-old girl they say left home early Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to the 700 block of Pointe South Parkway on Tuesday to reports that Raliyah Edwards-Holland was missing - and hadn't been seen since 2 a.m.

Police said Holland left her home in Jonesboro with an unknown person named "Duke," whom she met on social media. The two were traveling in an unknown direction from her home in Pointe South Parkway.

They said the 17-year-old, who's clinically diagnosed with mental health disorders, is 5'3 and weighs about 130. Police described her with black hair and brown eyes.

Holland was last seen wearing a black and red T-shirt with white and black camouflage-style pants, police say.