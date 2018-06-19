CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County has issued a Mattie's Call for a missing woman with a history of mental illness.

According to police, authorities issued the Mattie's Call June 19 for 32-year-old Glennethia Benjamin. Officials said she hasn't been seen since about 1 p.m. June 18 when she left her home off Allen Court in Riverdale.

Police said she was driving her blue, 2009 Lexus IS250.

Benjamin is described as a 32-year-old black woman who is 5'4" tall and weighs 120 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

According to officials, Benjamin has been diagnosed with Bi-polar Psychosis and has a history of suicide attempts. She has refused to take her medication and is thought to be without it at this time.

Anyone who may have information about where Glennethia Benjamin is is asked to contact Det. T. Moore at 770-477-3641 or to dial 911.

