Mattie's Call issued for missing Smyrna man

Dana Kieth Wallace, 31, was last seen on Aug. 6

SMYRNA, Ga. — The Smyrna Police Department is asking for help after activating a Mattie's Call for a missing man with diagnosed mental disorders.

According to authorities, Dana Kieth Wallace, 31, was last seen on Aug. 6 around 4:50 in the 1100 block of Berkley Drive in Smyrna.

Police describe Wallace as a White male who is 6' tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He was also carrying a brown backpack.