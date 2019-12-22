ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities from South Carolina are searching for a missing elderly man with dementia and heart issues that needs daily medication.

According to the Anderson County, S.C., Sheriff's Office, 82-year-old Jimmy A. Whitmire was last seen by a clerk at a Shell station in the 11700 block of Augusta Road in Lavonia, Ga., at about 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22.

Whitmire is described as a white male, 6-feet-4-inches tall, weighing about 230 pounds with blue eyes and short gray hair.

Investigators said he was last seen wearing a blue striped shirt, blue jeans and beige Crocs.

The clerk at the station said Whitmire was traveling toward Highway 17 toward Royston when he left the station in a silver 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 with South Carolina license tag number T279.

Anyone who has seen Whitmire or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4444 or to call 911.

MORE HEADLINES |

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

'Before I leave Atlanta, someone is going to feel my pain' | La. man convicted for gas station shooting

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta

















