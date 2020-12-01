HAPEVILLE, Ga. — Police in Hapeville said they have issued a Mattie's Call for a missing 80-year-old woman suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

They said Lucille Williams has been missing since 1:00 Sunday morning from a home in the 400 block of Birch Street in Hapeville.

She is described as a black woman, about 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighing about 80 pounds with brown eyes and white hair in a short afro style.

Authorities said Ms. Williams was last seen wearing a light green long-sleeve top, a gray jacket with pink and white on it, black pants with a white stripe down the leg and thick, slip-resistant socks. She may be wearing a blue scarf on her head.

Investigators said she is likely traveling on foot.

80-year-old Lucille Williams was last seen early Sunday morning, Jan. 12, 2020 at a home in Hapeville, Ga.

Hapeville Police Department

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hapeville Police Department at 404-768-7171 or to call 911 immediately.

