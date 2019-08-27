ATLANTA — Atlanta Police need the public's help in locating an elderly woman who suffers from dementia.

Nae Sun Hwang, 75, was last seen at 760 Sidney Marcus Blvd. in Atlanta at around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

Hwang is around 4-foot-5 and weighs 110 pounds. She has short black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the missing persons unit at 404-546-4235.

Atlanta Police Department

MORE HEADLINES:

Mayor to make remarks at State of the BeltLine Breakfast

KFC testing latest vegan innovation in Atlanta exclusive: Chicken-less fried chicken

Car stolen with toddler inside after mother runs into gas station

Delta to hire 1,000 flight attendants

Ex-Atlanta officer who pleaded guilty to assaulting teen sentenced