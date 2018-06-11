CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police have issued a Mattie's Call for a missing 13-year-old last seen at his home.

According to authorities, 13-year-old Joshua Talton left his home in the 300 block of Parkwood Way in Jonesboro around 10:00 p.m. Nov. 5.

Police describe Talton as a black male with black hair and brown eyes who is 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Talton was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information about where Talton may be is asked to contact Det. T. Moore at 770-477-3641 or dial 911.

© 2018 WXIA