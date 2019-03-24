ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department needs your helping finding a missing 87-year-old woman.

Police are searching for Thelma Bailey. She was last seen around 7 a.m. Sunday on Utoy Circle wearing a black and white shirt with black plaid pants.

The 87-year-old has dementia, police said.

Bailey is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 138 pounds.

Anyone who has information that can help officers find her, contact the Atlanta Police Department missing person's unit at 404-546-4235.

