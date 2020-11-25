Mattie's Call issued for missing Cartersville woman with disabilities

According to police, Johnson struggles with multiple mental disorders.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Cartersville Police is seeking the public's help in finding a missing woman.

Peggy Benford Johnson, 57, was last seen on Monday around 4:45 p.m. near Etowah Drive within the city.

Johnson is described as a white woman around 240 pounds. She stands about 5'3" tall and has hazel eyes and long brown hair. She recently had neck surgery and may have scars on her neck.

She was last seen wearing pajamas with a gray fuzzy shirt. Police noted that she may be in a 2014 white Chevy Spark with the license plate: AKW8482.

According to police, Johnson struggles with multiple mental disorders.