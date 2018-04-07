SMYRNA, Ga. – Smyrna Police have issued a Mattie’s Call for a 44-year-old woman.
Charlotte Smith was last seen on Tuesday when she left the care of Ridgeview Institute located on South Cobb Drive in Smyrna.
Police said Smith has a history of psychiatric disorders and is afraid of law enforcement. She is believed to be a danger to herself.
Smith is described as a 5’7” white female with curly brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tee shirt, dark color leggings, and multicolored sneakers.
The Smyrna Police Department is asking to please contact them at 770-434-6666 or call 911 immediately if she is seen.
