CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police hope a Mattie's Call can bring a missing woman home.

Authorities said Krista Hayden was reported missing from her group home on Camden Forrest Cove in Riverdale Oct. 7, but hasn't been seen since Sept. 27.

Hayden has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder.

Hayden is a 28-year-old white female who is 5'4" tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. No clothing description was provided.

Anyone who may have information on wher Hayden is should contact Det. T. Moore at 770-477-3641 or dial 911.

