RIVERDALE, Ga. – Clayton County Police are searching for a woman suffering from diabetes, schizophrenia and Bi-polar disorder.

Police said 49-year-old Yvonne West was last seen leaving her home in the 5900 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale around noon on Friday.

She is described as an African American female, 5’5” with black hair and brown eyes. West was last seen wearing rain boots and large silver hoop earrings.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of West is asked to contact Det. T. Moore at 770-477-3641 or dial 911.

