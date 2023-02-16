Missing 82-year-old Atlanta woman with dementia found safe

She was found safe Thursday night.

Original story:

An elderly Atlanta woman with dementia is missing, police said, prompting a Mattie's Call.

Authorities sent an alert Thursday night for the 82-year-old. She was last seen at her home along Beech Valley Road NE near the Morningside-Lenox Park area of Atlanta. Sturm walked out of her home around 5:30 p.m. and no one has seen her since, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police said she was diagnosed with dementia and stands at 5-feet 2-inches. She is described to have brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black or dark-colored hoodie.