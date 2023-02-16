Missing 82-year-old Atlanta woman with dementia found safe

ATLANTA — Update: The woman was found safe Thursday night.
Original story:
An elderly Atlanta woman with dementia is missing, police said, prompting a Mattie's Call.
Authorities sent an alert Thursday night for the 82-year-old. She was last seen at her home along Beech Valley Road NE near the Morningside-Lenox Park area of Atlanta. Sturm walked out of her home around 5:30 p.m. and no one has seen her since, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
Police said she was diagnosed with dementia and stands at 5-feet 2-inches. She is described to have brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black or dark-colored hoodie.
Officers are asking for the public's help in finding this missing adult. Anyone who sees Sturm or may know of her whereabouts are asked to call 911 or contact APD's missing persons unit at 404-546-4235.