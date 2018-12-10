CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. -- A young man seeking treatment for schizophrenia and Bipolar disorder is missing after leaving Southern Regional Medical Center, Clayton County police said.

They issued a Mattie's Call for 27-year-old William Rutland and said he left the hospital on Upper Riverdale Road at around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

According to police, Williams hadn't been admitted as a patient yet but was seeking medical attention.

"William is described as an African American male, five feet seven inches tall, weighing 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray/navy blue army green shirt, army green pants and gray house slippers."

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of William Rutland is asked to contact Det. T. Moore at 770-477-3641 or dial 911."

© 2018 WXIA