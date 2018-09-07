CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. -- A Mattie's Call has been issued by police in Clayton County for a 46-year-old woman suffering from several illnesses including Bi-polar disorder and catatonia.

Police said Lawra Liottaneff was last seen leaving her home in the 5900 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale at about 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 8, and has not been heard from since.

She is described as a white female who is 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 275 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Police said they do not have any description of the type of clothing she may have been wearing. Lawra is thought to be traveling on foot.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Lawra Liottaneff is asked to contact Detective T. Moore at 770/477-3641 or to dial 911.

