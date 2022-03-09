Mattie's Call issued for man with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in Jonesboro

Alex Ivery has not been seen since March 8 around noon, police say.

JONESBORO, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department issued a Mattie's Call for a missing 25-year-old man who is diagnosed with two mental illnesses and has not been seen since Tuesday around noon.

Alex Ivery was reported missing from the 8000 block of Dunellen Lane, who police say left his home around 12 or 12:30 p.m. and has not returned.

He was last seen wearing black or grey pants and a black leather jacket with a red stripe, police said. He is 6-foot-2 and weighs around 120 pounds.

Police said he has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.