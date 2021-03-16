Mattie's Call issued for 14-year-old missing from Riverdale

Jayden Buckley was reported missing around 3:15 p.m.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Clayton County Police are asking for help finding a 14-year-old who has been reported missing. Police have since issued a Mattie's Call, Georgia's statewide alert for elderly and disabled persons.

According to the department, officers got the call about Jayden Buckley around 3:15 p.m. March 15.

Police said Buckley was last seen in the area of the 7000 block of Skylane Drive in Riverdale around that time.

According to police, Buckley has been diagnosed with a mental disorder.

Police said Buckley is 5-foot-4 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black Sean Jean sweater, blue sweat pants with white stripe on the side, and black Fila sneakers.

Police said Buckley could possibly be headed toward and address off Oak Street in near-by Fayetteville.