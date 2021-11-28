x
Missing In Georgia

Woman with schizophrenia missing after being seen walking towards Old National Hwy

Clayton County Police issued a Mattie’s Call for Jerylene Hamilton.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman went missing after walking from a home in the 2000 block of Bethsaida Road at around 11:00 a.m. in Clayton County Sunday. Clayton County Police issued a Mattie’s Call for Jerylene Hamilton, 71, saying she’s been diagnosed with Schizophrenia.

Hamilton is described as a Black woman who is 5’4, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a leopard jacket, a jean dress and black sneakers. Her family said she was walking towards Old National Hwy. but they do not know where she could have been headed. They also said she has not been on her medication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.

