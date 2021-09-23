Mattie's Call issued for man who left Jonesboro home without his medicine

Police said Joe Sims has been diagnosed with congestive heart failure and memory impairment. He left home without his portable oxygen or medication.

JONESBORO, Ga. — Clayton County Police have issued a Mattie's Call Alert for a 70-year-old man last seen leaving his group home in Jonesboro last Friday.

Authorities said Joe Sims left his home at the 600-block of Overlook Court nearly a week ago around 6 p.m. after telling someone he "needed to be closer to Atlanta."

Sims has grey and white hair and brown eyes. He is 6-feet 1-inch tall and weighs 220 pounds. According to police, he was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants.

