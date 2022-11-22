Mattie's Call issued for 63-year-old in Riverdale

Jonathan Brown was last seen on November 16, walking around King Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 63-year-old man has gone missing in Riverdale for almost a week, and officials have activated Mattie's Call, according to Clayton County Police Department.

The department said Jonathan Brown was last seen on November 16, walking around King Road. Brown was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black jeans, a black baseball cap and white sneakers.

Police said that Brown is about 5 feet, 8 inches and weighs 170 pounds. He's described as having black hair and brown eyes. The department provided a photo.



