Mattie's Call issued for woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder, autism

JONESBORO, Ga. — Clayton County Police issued a Mattie's Call Alert for a 19-year-old woman who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and autism.

Kayleigh Abbott was last seen leaving a home at the 700-block of Yorkshire Drive in Jonesboro at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Clayton County Police said.

Kayleigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet 3-inches tall and weighs 145-pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans and black Vans– tennis shoes.

Anyone who has seen Kayleigh or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

11Alive's Investigative team, The Reveal, has previously shared coverage of Kayleigh's story. Her story has highlighted abandonment, human trafficking, sexual exploitation, and health challenges that teens with developmental disabilities and special needs can face.