Mattie's Call for Georgia man who hasn't been seen for 3 days

Louis Johnson, 65, was last seen around noon on Aug. 8.

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have issued a Mattie's Call - Georgia's statewide alert for the elderly and disabled - for a missing Georgia man who hasn't been seen for three days.

Officials with the Warren County Sheriff's Office said Louis Johnson, 65, was last seen around noon on Aug. 8 off Parish Road in Warrenton, Georgia. The town is roughly 100 miles east of Atlanta off Interstate 20, near Augusta.

Johnson is a White male who is 6' tall and weighs 125 pounds. He has brown hair that is balding. It's unknown what he was last wearing when he was reported missing.