Mattie's Call for Georgia man who hasn't been seen for 3 days

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have issued a Mattie's Call - Georgia's statewide alert for the elderly and disabled - for a missing Georgia man who hasn't been seen for three days.
Officials with the Warren County Sheriff's Office said Louis Johnson, 65, was last seen around noon on Aug. 8 off Parish Road in Warrenton, Georgia. The town is roughly 100 miles east of Atlanta off Interstate 20, near Augusta.
Johnson is a White male who is 6' tall and weighs 125 pounds. He has brown hair that is balding. It's unknown what he was last wearing when he was reported missing.
Anyone with information on where Johnson is should call the Warren County Sheriff's Office at 706-465-3003.