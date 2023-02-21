Mattie's Call issued for missing 12-year-old boy, Clayton County Police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie's Call Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen in Stockbridge Tuesday evening.
Clayton County Police said Shemar Butts was last seen along Knight Chase Drive around 5 p.m. near the Ballantyne Commons Apartments Homes.
He's described as 5 feet tall, weighs 100 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Shemar was last seen wearing a white hoodie, black sweatpants, and black and white tennis shoes.
Authorities said Shemar has been diagnosed with Bipolar disorder.
Anyone who sees Shemar is asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.