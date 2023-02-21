Mattie's Call issued for missing 12-year-old boy, Clayton County Police say

Clayton County Police said Shemar Butts was last seen along Knight Chase Drive around 5 p.m. near the Ballantyne Commons Apartments Homes.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie's Call Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen in Stockbridge Tuesday evening.

Clayton County Police said Shemar Butts was last seen along Knight Chase Drive around 5 p.m. near the Ballantyne Commons Apartments Homes.

He's described as 5 feet tall, weighs 100 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Shemar was last seen wearing a white hoodie, black sweatpants, and black and white tennis shoes.

Authorities said Shemar has been diagnosed with Bipolar disorder.