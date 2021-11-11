Mattie's Call issued for missing 12-year-old in Clayton County

ATLANTA — Clayton County Police are searching for a missing boy who was last seen on Flint River Road in Jonesboro.
Officers said Isaiah Hawk left the residence without permission on Wednesday.
He is 12-years-old with black hair and brown eyes. Hawk is also
4’11” in height and weighs 125 lbs.
He was last seen wearing a long sleeve red and white speckled shirt with a dinosaur on the front, black jeans with patches, and black Air Force 1’s
shoes.
Hawk has been diagnosed with ADHD and mood disorder.
Those with any information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.