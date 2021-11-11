Mattie's Call issued for missing 12-year-old in Clayton County

He has been diagnosed with ADHD and mood disorder.

ATLANTA — Clayton County Police are searching for a missing boy who was last seen on Flint River Road in Jonesboro.

Officers said Isaiah Hawk left the residence without permission on Wednesday.

He is 12-years-old with black hair and brown eyes. Hawk is also

4’11” in height and weighs 125 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve red and white speckled shirt with a dinosaur on the front, black jeans with patches, and black Air Force 1’s

shoes.

Hawk has been diagnosed with ADHD and mood disorder.