Mattie's Call | Missing 52-year-old man hasn't been seen at home or work

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police have issued a Mattie's Call for a missing 52-year-old man who suffers from a mental illness. Police said he hasn't taken his medication in almost a week.
Officers responded to the 200-block of Country Club Drive in Jonesboro in reference to a missing person. Police are asking the public for help finding Harold Fox who hasn't been seen at home or work since Sunday at 1:30 p.m. He was last seen driving a 2012 Red Ford Focus with license plate number CKD913.
Authorities said Fox is 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighs 212 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Fox was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes, according to Clayton County Police.
Anyone who has seen Fox or knows about his whereabouts is being asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.