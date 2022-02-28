Mattie's Call | Missing 52-year-old man hasn't been seen at home or work

Harold Fox was last seen driving a 2012 Red Ford Focus wearing a burgundy hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police have issued a Mattie's Call for a missing 52-year-old man who suffers from a mental illness. Police said he hasn't taken his medication in almost a week.

Officers responded to the 200-block of Country Club Drive in Jonesboro in reference to a missing person. Police are asking the public for help finding Harold Fox who hasn't been seen at home or work since Sunday at 1:30 p.m. He was last seen driving a 2012 Red Ford Focus with license plate number CKD913.

Authorities said Fox is 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighs 212 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Fox was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes, according to Clayton County Police.