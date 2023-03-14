79-year-old woman who was missing in Marietta found safe, police say

She was found safe in Butts County, according to Marietta Police.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Update: The 79-year-old woman has been found safe in Butts County, according to Marietta Police.

Original story:

Marietta Police officers are asking the public's help as they search for a missing 79-year-old woman, who was last seen Tuesday morning.

Joann Vansant arrived at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital on her own around 10 a.m. According to police, she talked with a nurse and left.

Shortly after leaving, Vansant was last seen traveling south on Highway 41 around 10:40 a.m. She was driving a 2008 silver Honda CRV with a Georgia license plate: PCB2828.

Vansant is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Police do not have a description of the clothes she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.