79-year-old woman who was missing in Marietta found safe, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — Update: The 79-year-old woman has been found safe in Butts County, according to Marietta Police.
Original story:
Marietta Police officers are asking the public's help as they search for a missing 79-year-old woman, who was last seen Tuesday morning.
Joann Vansant arrived at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital on her own around 10 a.m. According to police, she talked with a nurse and left.
Shortly after leaving, Vansant was last seen traveling south on Highway 41 around 10:40 a.m. She was driving a 2008 silver Honda CRV with a Georgia license plate: PCB2828.
Vansant is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Police do not have a description of the clothes she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Joann Vansant please contact 911 immediately or Marietta Police Department at (770)-794-5300.