Mattie's Call issued for missing 18-year-old in Clayton County, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie's Call Alert has been issued for a missing 18-year-old in Clayton County, who is diagnosed with bipolar and other behavioral disorders.

Destinee Smith was last seen Saturday around noon at the 6000-block of Deans Way in Morrow, according to Clayton County Police. Authorities said Smith has been known to frequent the area of Mt. Zion Boulevard and Maddox Road.

Smith has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet 11-inches tall and weighs 329 pounds.

Clayton County Police said Smith was last seen wearing a pink shirt, dark blue pants and black crocs.