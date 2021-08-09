Mattie's Call issued for missing elderly man with Alzheimer's disease in Union City

UNION CITY, Ga. — The Union City Police Department needs your help finding an elderly man with Alzheimer's disease who went missing over the weekend.
According to a statement from the police department, 74-year-old Boswell Williams was last seen in the area of 7985 Flat Shoals Road just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Police describe Williams as being a Black man who is about 5-foot-7 tall, and weighs about 162 pounds. Authorities say he was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black pants, and blue bedroom slippers.
A photo of Williams is pictured below.
Union City Police have issued a Mattie's Call, an alert for someone who is elderly or disabled, for Williams on Monday. They're asking anyone with information about his whereabouts or location to call 911 immediately or the police department at (799) 964-1333.