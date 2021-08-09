Mattie's Call issued for missing elderly man with Alzheimer's disease in Union City

Police say he was last seen Sunday evening around Flat Shoals Road.

UNION CITY, Ga. — The Union City Police Department needs your help finding an elderly man with Alzheimer's disease who went missing over the weekend.

According to a statement from the police department, 74-year-old Boswell Williams was last seen in the area of 7985 Flat Shoals Road just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Police describe Williams as being a Black man who is about 5-foot-7 tall, and weighs about 162 pounds. Authorities say he was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black pants, and blue bedroom slippers.

A photo of Williams is pictured below.