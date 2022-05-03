x
Missing In Georgia

Clayton County Police issue Mattie's Call for missing 66-year-old man with dementia

James Wilson was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Clayton County Police have issued a Mattie's Call for a missing 66-year-old man with dementia.

According to the police department, James Wilson was last seen Tuesday at 2 p.m. along Upper Riverdale Road in Riverdale. 

Authorities said Wilson is bald and has brown eyes. He's 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. 

Anyone with information about James Wilson's whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550. 

Credit: Clayton County Police

