Police issue Mattie's Call for missing 60-year-old man in Smyrna

Thomas Eli Cato was last seen in the area of The Promenade Shopping Center in Smyrna, police said.

SMYRNA, Ga. — The Symrna Police Department has issued a Mattie's Call alert for a 60-year-old man, who police said has some mental health challenges.

According to police, the family of Thomas Eli Cato is concerned about his whereabouts. He was last seen in the area of The Promenade Shopping Center at 2540 Cobb Parkway in Smyrna, police said.

Cato is 6-feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, has brown eyes and grey hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with “picture perfect renovations LLC” written on it and Khaki pants.