Missing In Georgia

Clayton County man with schizophrenia goes missing

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man has gone missing in Riverdale. Now, the Clayton County Police Department is asking the public for help.

Troy Jensen was reported missing after officers responded to a missing person report at the 200 block of Medical Center Dr. in Riverdale on Thursday. The 28-year-old white male has brown hair, brown eyes, is six-foot-two-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. 

Jensen has been diagnosed with bi-polar disorder and schizophrenia. Police were not able to provide a description of what he was last wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jensen have been asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

