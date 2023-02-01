x
Missing In Georgia

Mattie's Call issued for missing teen out of Clayton County

She was last seen at her home on Conkle Road in Jonesboro around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Credit: 11Alive

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie's Call has been issued for a missing teen out of Clayton County on Wednesday.

Clayton County Police said 13-year-old Janiyah Willis was last seen at her home on Conkle Road in Jonesboro around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

They add that she suffers from multiple mental illnesses.

She's described as having black hair with blonde patches, brown eyes, is 4’09” in height, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants and a pink purse. 

Those with any information on her whereabouts are asked to call police at 770-477-3550 or simply call 911. 

Credit: 11Alive

