Mattie's Call issued for missing teen out of Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie's Call has been issued for a missing teen out of Clayton County on Wednesday.

Clayton County Police said 13-year-old Janiyah Willis was last seen at her home on Conkle Road in Jonesboro around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

They add that she suffers from multiple mental illnesses.

She's described as having black hair with blonde patches, brown eyes, is 4’09” in height, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants and a pink purse.