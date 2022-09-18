Mattie's Call issued for missing 16-year-old girl in Clayton County, police say

Authorities said that Liliana Romero was last seen at her home on Grant Road in Ellenwood.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — A Mattie's Call was issued Sunday afternoon for a missing teen in Clayton County, police said.

Liliana Romero, 16, was last seen at her home in the 3,000 block of Grant Road in Ellenwood. Officers said they learned that Romero left her home on Friday and did not return.

Romero is described as a Hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot 3-inches and weighing 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with black pants, Clayton County Police stated.

Romero has been diagnosed with depression and anxiety, according to a statement.