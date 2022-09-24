Mattie's Call | Missing 63-year-old woman leaves adult care center on foot, Union City Police say

Carol Ivey was last seen walking away from Wellspring Adult Care Center around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

UNION CITY, Ga. — A Mattie's Call was issued Saturday evening for a missing 63-year-old woman with behavioral and developmental disorders in Union City, police said.

Carol Ivey was last seen walking away from Wellspring Adult Care Center around 2 p.m. Saturday going north of State Route 14, according to a statement from Union City Police.

Ivey suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and just recently missed her last scheduled medical dose, authorities said. Police said she is most likely traveling on foot and is potentially with an unknown man.

Ivey is described as 5-foot 7-inches tall, weighing 185-pounds. She has short, reddish-brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a pink t-shirt.