Mattie's Call issued for Riverdale man who walked away from residence

Clayton County Police issued a Mattie's Call for Mitchell Wright.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is asking for help finding a man who they said walked away from his residence Tuesday night. They've now issued a Mattie's Call, Georgia's alert for missing or endangered elderly or disabled persons.

Police said officers responded around 5 p.m. to the missing persons call for Mitchell Wright.

According to police, the 41-year-oldight walked away from the residence in the 5900 block of Hwy 85 around 8:30 that morning.

Police say Wright has been diagnosed with several mental disorders and has walked away from the location on multiple occasions in the past.

According to police, Wright has brown hair and blue eyes, and is 6’2” tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.