Mattie's Call issued for missing man who needs 'constant supervision and assistance'

Police said Ricky Howland, 51, drove away from his home and hasn't been seen since.

HOSCHTON, Ga. — Police have issued a Mattie's Call for a missing Hoschton, Georgia man who they said drove away from his home last Friday and hasn't been seen since.

On Monday, the Gwinnett County Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call - Georgia's statewide alert for missing endangered disabled and elderly people - for Ricky Howland, 51.

Police said Howland has a medical condition that requires constant supervision and assistance.

Howland, according to police, left his home on Mark Todd Court in Hoschton on April 2 in a 2010 Nissan Rouge with Georgia tag RVV9421. Police said it’s possible Howland left home to try and visit family in Iowa.

According to police, Howland was wearing a dark gray jacket and blue jeans when he left home. Howland is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, police said. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Howland’s family told police they are concerned for his well-being since he is unable to care for himself. Detectives are asking anyone who may come in contact with him or knows where he is, to call the police immediately.