Mattie's Call issued for missing man who needs 'constant supervision and assistance'

HOSCHTON, Ga. — Police have issued a Mattie's Call for a missing Hoschton, Georgia man who they said drove away from his home last Friday and hasn't been seen since.
On Monday, the Gwinnett County Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call - Georgia's statewide alert for missing endangered disabled and elderly people - for Ricky Howland, 51.
Police said Howland has a medical condition that requires constant supervision and assistance.
Howland, according to police, left his home on Mark Todd Court in Hoschton on April 2 in a 2010 Nissan Rouge with Georgia tag RVV9421. Police said it’s possible Howland left home to try and visit family in Iowa.
According to police, Howland was wearing a dark gray jacket and blue jeans when he left home. Howland is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, police said. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Howland’s family told police they are concerned for his well-being since he is unable to care for himself. Detectives are asking anyone who may come in contact with him or knows where he is, to call the police immediately.
If anyone does have any information to share in this case, they're asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.