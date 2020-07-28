Mattie's Call for missing Riverdale woman

Sheria Willis is missing.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Police are asking for help finding a missing person last seen on Monday in Riverdale.

Riverdale Police said 35-year-old Sheria Willis was last seen around 10 a.m. Monday at her residence at the Taylor Road Apartments.

According to police, Willis has several debilitates and mental disorders.

Police said Willis is 5’00” tall, weighs 100 lbs and has brown eyes with short brown-colored hair.

Willis was last seen wearing a black in color hat with "HUSTLER" written in multi-colors, a black shirt with a white logo / writing, jeans and white FILAS sneakers. Willis was wearing pink lipstick and carrying a yellow-in-color purse, according to police.

Police said Willis is driving a white-in-color 2016 Hyundai Elantra with Georgia license plate RWU7941.