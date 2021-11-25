Mattie's Call issued for missing Fulton County man

The South Fulton Police Department are seeking help in locating a missing person. Anyone with information should call 404-979-4559 or 911.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A person has gone missing in Fulton County. The South Fulton County Police Department is asking for anyone with information to come forward.

James E. Fincher was last seen on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25. Police issued a Mattie's Call following his disappearance.

Fincher, 83, is a 5'7" Black male with brown eyes and grey hair. He was last seen wearing black pants and a white turtle neck. Fincher has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease. Fincher may be driving in a red 2001 Dodge Caravan or on foot.