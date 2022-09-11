Mattie's Call issued for man last seen leaving Chamblee hotel room

Chamblee Police are asking the public for help finding Temujin Jamarin Perkins. He's diagnosed with schizophrenia and PTSD.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — A Mattie's Call Alert has been issued for a missing 29-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia and PTSD.

Chamblee Police are asking the public for help finding Temujin Jamarin Perkins. He was last seen Saturday shortly before 2 a.m. leaving his hotel room at the WoodSpring Suites off Dresden Drive.

Authorities said his mother has not seen or heard from him since and he does not have his medication with him.

Perkins is 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 232 pounds. He was last seen wearing a pink and gray anime shirt, Chicago Bulls shorts, black socks and blue and white Nike flip-flops.