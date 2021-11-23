Mattie's Call issued for woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie's Call has been issued by the Clayton County Police Department following the disappearance of a woman in Jonesboro, Georgia.
Police are asking for anyone with information on the disappearance of 55-year-old Stephanie Henry to come forward.
On Nov. 21, police officers arrived at the 1500 block of Flicker Road in response to a missing person call.
Police say Henry hasn't been seen since Sept. 21 at 12 p.m. just before she left her home in what police believe is a beige 2004 Chevrolet Classic with Georgia tag PVV7710.
Henry has been described as a Black female who is 5-foot-8 and 190-pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair, they said.
Police said Henry has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
Clayton County police believe she left her home in a beige 2004 Chevrolet Classic featuring Georgia tag PVV7710.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 770-477-3747.