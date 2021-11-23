Mattie's Call issued for woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia

Stephanie Henry was last seen Sept. 21, 2021.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie's Call has been issued by the Clayton County Police Department following the disappearance of a woman in Jonesboro, Georgia.

Police are asking for anyone with information on the disappearance of 55-year-old Stephanie Henry to come forward.

On Nov. 21, police officers arrived at the 1500 block of Flicker Road in response to a missing person call.

Police say Henry hasn't been seen since Sept. 21 at 12 p.m. just before she left her home in what police believe is a beige 2004 Chevrolet Classic with Georgia tag PVV7710.

Henry has been described as a Black female who is 5-foot-8 and 190-pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair, they said.

Police said Henry has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Clayton County police believe she left her home in a beige 2004 Chevrolet Classic featuring Georgia tag PVV7710.