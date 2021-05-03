Juvenile missing in Hiram, police say

HIRAM, Ga. — Police in Hiram need the public's help in locating a missing juvenile.
Meghan Salinas was last seen in the area of Kohls in Hiram, police in the city said. They did not say if she is believed to be a runaway or if she is in danger.
Salinas was last seen wearing a blue and white tie-dye t-shirt, blue jeans with holes in them, and black and white Vans shoes.
Her exact age is unknown.
If you have any contact or information with Salinas, notify Lt. Michael Wilson at mwilson@hiram-ga.gov.