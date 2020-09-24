Daughter worried about missing Forest Park mother who hasn't been in contact since Sept. 5

Family members said Melissa Matthews left home without her walker, so they believe she did not leave on her own.

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Family members of Melissa Matthews are asking for any help they can get to find her.

They said she was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 5, and that she left home without her walker. As a result, family members said they believe she did not leave home on her own.

She is described as being 5-feet, 2-inches tall, and weighing between 130 and 140 pounds. She has blond/gray hair, according to family members.

Clayton County police officers visited Melissa's home for a welfare check after her daughter could not reach her.

According to a police report, Melissa's daughter, Angel, said she would ordinarily talk to Melissa on a daily basis.

The report said that Angel was aware that Melissa and her current boyfriend would get into some "very heated arguments."

According to the police report, when Angel contacted her mom's boyfriend, he "started acting weird on the phone with her and stated something about people being placed in trunks."

When an officer visited Melissa's home and spoke with her boyfriend, he told the officer that Melissa had not been there since Sept. 6.

According to the officer, the boyfriend said that Melissa usually will leave the home and come back within a week and a half to two weeks, but that he was not clear about where she was at that particular time.

In addition, Angel told the officer that both Melissa and her boyfriend are heavy drug and alcohol users.