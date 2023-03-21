Paralyzed Covington man missing for a month after call for fire turns to disappearance case

Thursday makes a month since Melvin Cooksey has been missing.

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County Sheriff's deputies are still looking for a paralyzed Covington man. Authorities said a call to put out a fire soon turned into a missing persons case.

They are now looking for a car with two people who they think might be involved in his disappearance.

Thursday makes a month since Melvin Cooksey has been missing. Officials said he disappeared on Feb. 23 after deputies responded to a fire at a home on Mote Road in Covington. Deputies then noticed Cooksey was not at the home when they arrived.

Cooksey is paralyzed on his left side, according to deputies.

Officials said they have reason to believe that a white car is involved in his disappearance.

Photos of the car are below.

This car was possibly seen by a neighbor leaving Cooksey's residence 30 minutes before the fire, according to deputies.

Officials also believe that a man is driving the car with a woman in the passenger's seat. According to Newton County deputies, the car's tag was stolen in early February. They add that the tags currently on the car do not match those originally registered.

Anyone who has seen the car with or without the tag or have any information on Cooksey's whereabouts should contact the investigator at 678-625-1429.

