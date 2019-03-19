ATHENS, Ga. — Two missing men were found dead three months after they went missing.

According to Athens-Clarke County investigators, the bodies of Joshua Jackson and Derrick Ruff were found in Gwinnett County on Sunday, March 17 inside a storage unit at the Extra Space Storage located off Lawrenceville Highway in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

The two hadn't been seen since Dec. 20, when they were reported missing - Jackson by his father and Ruff by his girlfriend. They were last seen on December 18 at around 10 p.m in a Ford Expedition, according to Gwinnett authorities.

The Ford Expedition was eventually found abandoned in a neighborhood off Monfort Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville on December 21, 2018, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Gwinnett Co. authorities have identified Lesley Green, 30, and Robert Carlisle, 32, as the suspects in the case. Green is being charged with two counts of Concealing the Death of Another and Carlisle has two active warrants for Concealing the Death of Another. Police are still searching for Carlisle.

Investigators found the bodies with the help of cadaver dogs and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force. Initial information shows they died of gunshot wounds.

Gwinnett County authorities are working this case as a homicide and Gwinnett Police said the motive could be gang-related.

"As of now, detectives are still trying to determine the link between the storage facility unit with the suspects and victims. The renters of the storage unit have been cooperative with this investigation," a release from Gwinnett Police said.

