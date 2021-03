Miah Durand was last seen at around 4:45 a.m. off Briar Glenn Lane.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police need the public's help in locating a 37-year-old woman who they say left home after "expressing suicidal intentions."

Miah Durand was last seen at around 4:45 a.m. off Briar Glen Lane, they said.

Durand is a White female, 5-foot-1 and approximately 120 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black top.