Have you seen him? Man with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia missing from adult home in Atlanta

Michael Cannon was reported missing by a family member on May 30.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 54-year-old man last seen in northwest Atlanta.

Michael Cannon was reported missing by a family member on May 30 and said he was recently released from a behavioral health hospital and placed in a housing facility for adults with mental disorders off Wadley Street.

The family member stated that Cannon has not been seen since May 28 and is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. He is believed to have no money or cellphone.

A security guard at the home said Cannon was seen on Friday evening and was wearing Army fatigue pants and a black shirt/sweater.

Cannon is a black man, weighs approximately 160 pounds and is 6-foot-2 with black hair and brown eyes.

If any information is known on his whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.