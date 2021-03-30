15-year-old missing since Monday afternoon after argument with family

Michael Sylvester left his home off Dunellen Lane in Jonesboro after an argument with his grandmother, police said.

JONESBORO, Ga. — Clayton County Police need the public's help in finding a 15-year-old boy who left home Monday afternoon.

Michael Sylvester left his home off Dunellen Lane in Jonesboro after an argument with his grandmother, police said.

They said he is diagnosed with manic depression, ADHD and bipolar disorder.

Sylvester is a Black boy with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-6 and weighs 120 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants and slides with black socks.