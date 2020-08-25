'Avid fisherman and survivalist' missing for 17 days from Gwinnett home

Police say Michael Zielazienski left his cell phone, money and all forms of identification behind.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police need the public's help locating a man who has not been seen since Aug. 7 and is described as an "avid fisherman and survivalist."

Michael Zielazienski, 51, was last seen leaving his home off Lakeshore Drive in Duluth. Police said he recently moved back to the U.S. from Switzerland.

Police say Zielazienski left his cell phone, money and all forms of identification behind. He does not own a vehicle and may be on foot near Berkeley Lake.

Zielazienski is about 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.