Missing 10-year-old boy found safe, APD says

ATLANTA — Update: APD said 10-year-old Cortez Smith has been found safe.

Original Story:

Atlanta Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 10-year-old boy who was last seen getting dropped off by a school bus Monday afternoon.

Authorities said Cortez Smith was dropped off at the Salvation Army at 921 Howell Mill Rd. NW. He refused to go inside and ran toward the QuikTrip at 630 10th St. NW at 4 p.m, according to APD.

Cortez is 5-feet 1-inch tall, weighs 100 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. Atlanta Police said he was last seen wearing a black hoodie with three skeletons, a white Under Armour shirt, grey sweatpants, black Jordans and has a blue backpack.